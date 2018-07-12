Slight drop in gas prices eases fill-up sting for motorists

Gas prices are down slightly in the latest pricing adjustment from the PUB. (CBC)

A penny saved may be a penny earned, which means that drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador won't have to part with as much coin to fill up their tanks for the next week.

The Public Utilities Board dropped the price of all grades of gas by about 0.7 cents a litre, in its weekly Thursday price setting.

The PUB also dropped the price of diesel by just under a cent.

As well, the regulator lowered the cost of home-heating fuel by 0.77 cents a litre, for both furnace and stove oil.

Trend in gas prices

The following chart, powered by user-generated data collected by the website GasBuddy, shows the recent trend in gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador.

