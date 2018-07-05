Don't blame us, but gas prices are up another few cents

Gas prices are up by more than three cents, following the latest setting by the PUB. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

Many consumers around Newfoundland and Labrador will likely be paying more than $1.40 for a litre of gas this weekend, following Thursday's latest price setting from the provincial fuel regulator.

The Public Utilities Board approved a hike in the maximum prices for various grades of gas by as much as 3.3 cents a litre.

While some retailers will charge less to attract customers, this hike pushes the ceiling on unleaded gas on the Avalon Peninsula — the pricing zone with the cheapest gas — to $1.408 a litre.

Prices in recent weeks have been fluttering around the same area.

The maximum price for gas in central Newfoundland is now $1.433 a litre, while consumers in the Corner Brook area, for instance, are facing a top price of $1.415.

Prices are now more than 22 cents above where they were one year ago.

However, they remain about nine cents below the record high set in July 2008.

Diesel prices are also up, by 2.4 cents a litre.

After a spate of cold weather, prices for home-heating fuel are also up, with both furnace oil and stove oil up by 2.05 cents a litre.

Trend in gas prices

The following chart, powered by user-generated data collected by the website GasBuddy, shows the recent trend in gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador.

