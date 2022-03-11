Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

Fill up on these gas price perspectives

After years of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, businesses and nonprofits are now up against high fuel prices.

Price hike at the pumps another pinch for businesses and nonprofits

CBC News ·

Fill up on these gas price perspectives

13 hours ago
Duration 2:24
A big increase at the pumps hurts the bottom line of car-based businesses and companies that rely on other fuel. It can also impact nonprofits in non-financial ways. Learn more about the spin off and internal debate dictated by the current prices in the video above. 2:24

After years of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, businesses and non-profits are now up against high fuel prices. 

For companies, that means either raising prices or cutting into profit, while charities have to make other considerations.

Watch the video in the player above for some different perspectives on the extra expense. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now