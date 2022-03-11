Fill up on these gas price perspectives
After years of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, businesses and nonprofits are now up against high fuel prices.
For companies, that means either raising prices or cutting into profit, while charities have to make other considerations.
Watch the video in the player above for some different perspectives on the extra expense.
