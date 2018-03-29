Gas prices up for 3rd week
Most other fuel costs increased, too
Gas prices are up Thursday morning across Newfoundland and Labrador for the third straight week.
The latest increase is two cents a litre, preceded by two weeks where price hikes totalled 1½ cents, as part of the Public Utilities Board price-setting.
On the Avalon Peninsula, that means the highest price for regular unleaded self-serve will not exceed about $1.25 per litre. The most expensive fuel is in southern Labrador, where people will pay a maximum price of about $1.42.
Most other types of fuel are more expensive, too.
Diesel is up by 2½ cents a litre.
Furnace and stove oil increased by just over two pennies a litre each. Propane prices remain unchanged.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
