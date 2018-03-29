Gas prices up for 3rd week

Gas prices are up Thursday morning across Newfoundland and Labrador for the third straight week.

The latest increase is two cents a litre, preceded by two weeks where price hikes totalled 1½ cents, as part of the Public Utilities Board price-setting.

On the Avalon Peninsula, that means the highest price for regular unleaded self-serve will not exceed about $1.25 per litre. The most expensive fuel is in southern Labrador, where people will pay a maximum price of about $1.42.

Most other types of fuel are more expensive, too.

Diesel is up by 2½ cents a litre.

Furnace and stove oil increased by just over two pennies a litre each. Propane prices remain unchanged.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

