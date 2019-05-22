Gas prices down by just over a cent

After three straight weeks of increases, the price of gas is down across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning.

The Public Utilities Board has lowered the maximum price of gas by 1.3 cents a litre.

That means a litre of regular unleaded at the self-serve pumps will be no more than $1.24 on the Avalon Peninsula.

The most expensive prices are in southern Labrador, where maximum prices ring in at $1.40 a litre.

Diesel fuel in Labrador is also down, by 2.3 cents a litre. But in Newfoundland, prices for diesel are actually up, by 1.8 cents.

Furnace heating oil is down by less than a cent, at just 0.09 cents a litre.

Stove oil is up by 0.08 cents a litre, while propane heating fuel is up by 3.5 cents a litre.

Check the trend

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

