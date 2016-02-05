Supplier asks for Labrador gas relief amid 'extremely tough' market

Woodward's Oil CEO Peter Woodward says the company would support a return to market prices in Labrador as soon as possible. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Gas is up across the province this week, but Labradorians are feeling the pinch at the pumps more than most, to the tune of at least 30 cents.

The difference is due to a spike in prices from the Public Utilities Board from a month ago that at least one oil company says has passed its best-before date.

This week fuel supplier Woodward's Oil signalled its support for lower gas prices to the Public Utilities Board.

The company's first oil tanker of the season, the Tuvaq W, is set to arrive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this weekend, hopefully bringing some change for the local market with it.

Tough times for oil

It was a different story a month ago, when fuel prices took an unprecedented fall and left fuel suppliers and retailers with the choice of selling at a substantial loss or refusing to sell altogether.

The hike in prices from the PUB was designed to keep suppliers afloat and gas stations open.

Under the current system, Woodward's Oil buys its fuel for supplying Labrador in November. This means the company had paid full market price, around 40 cents more per litre, than they were able to sell it for, making for what Peter Woodward called "significant" losses.

"I'll tell you that financially, it's been extremely tough," said Woodward. "We know that we're going to lose a significant amount of money as a result of the pandemic."

The Tuvaq W is scheduled to arrive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this weekend. (Submitted by Valeri Pilgrim)

By mid-April two fuel suppliers, Woodward's and Normore's, asked the PUB for an increase in fuel prices for the Labrador market, and they got it. The board responded with a 30-cent increase for gasoline and diesel, and a 20-cent increase for stove oil, while excluding the western Labrador market.

"Most people were understanding," says Woodward, "but some people were also angry. Nobody likes to pay high prices for gasoline."

He added the company had told customers "this is a temporary measure" to deal with inventory.

"Our goal is just to be around, hopefully, when the pandemic crisis is over."

Change would drop fuel prices substantially

If approved, the price reduction would reset fuel prices to mark levels in Zone 11 and 12, southern and central Labrador. The spike did not affect prices in the western region.

Peter Woodward says they have begun bringing in fresh, lower-cost inventory, starting with the arrival of the Tuvaq W.

"We basically told the PUB this week that we have a tanker coming into Goose Bay and they are free to adjust the price back," says Woodward.

That's ahead of schedule, as originally Woodward's Oil estimated the price hike would need to remain in place until late June or July.

With a third of their November inventory left, Woodward says they're still taking a loss. But new inventory coming in means suppliers are now taking advantage of low prices as well.

PUB has a 'difficult job' to do

The PUB is looking to arrange hearings about Labrador fuel pricing later in the year, something Woodward is looking forward to participating in.

"[The PUB has] a very difficult job. On one hand they're trying to protect the consumer and on the other they have to maintain that supply is available, and what you're seeing across the country is that smaller stations are disappearing in rural areas.

"So you know that it's a point of turmoil, and at the same time as protecting consumers they have to find a way that ensures that the product is available to consumers as well."

It's a period of turmoil that Woodward, like most people, is looking forward to putting behind him.

"It's a very difficult time for industry, and it's a difficult time for business. Let's hope that this pandemic is not around forever, and that we get back to some sense of a 'new' normal, anyway."

