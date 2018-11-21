Price of gas rising again in N.L., all but erasing last week's drop

After a small dip last week, the price of gas in Newfoundland and Labrador is back up again.

In its weekly pricing adjustment, the province's Public Utilities Board raised the maximum price of gas by 1.2 cents per litre, all but erasing last week's drop of 1.4 cents per litre, which came after three consecutive weeks of record high prices in the province.

The maximum price per litre, effective Thursday morning, is now $1.545 per litre of self-serve on the Avalon Peninsula. In southern Labrador, a litre of gas will set you back as much as $1.673.

Most other fuels in the province are up as well: diesel is up by 1½ cents per litre, while furnace and stove heating oil are both up by 1.28 cents per litre. Only propane heating fuel is down this week, by 0.3 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

