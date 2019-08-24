The tea buns in Small Point are a very big deal

Wanda Crocker says people told her she was out of her head when she upended her life to open a bakery in the tiny town of Small Point.

"People did say ... there's nobody out here and they're certainly not going to pay a dollar for a tea biscuit," she said.

"But I was persistent, I said 'I think we can do it.' And I think we've done it!"

The story of Crocker's legendary tea buns at the Small Point General Store is the story of Crocker herself. And just like the buns themselves, the story is great.

As part of Gas & Grub, our series on roadside eats, chef Andie Bulman went to Small Point, just north of Salmon Cove, to talk with Wanda Crocker and get the tea on making fantastic tea buns and why Crocker thinks of herself as fussy, but not difficult.

Gas & Grub: Tell us about it

