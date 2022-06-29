Gas across N.L. rises by more than 8 cents on Friday in unexpected increase
All types of gasoline across the province went up by nearly a dime overnight.
The price of gas has risen sharply across Newfoundland and Labrador following two weeks of steady decreases.
The unexpected change from the Public Utilities Board rose prices in all areas by 8.8 cents.
Regular, unleaded gasoline now sits at $1.89 per litre on the Avalon, $1.91 in some parts of central Newfoundland and as high as $2.01 in Ramea.
In Labrador West, customers are paying $1.98 at the pumps, while those in more remote parts of the Big Land are shelling out as much as $2.58 per litre.
There's no change to other types of fuel.
The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
