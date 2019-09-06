Let's go to the mom-and-pop shop … the one that stocks X-rated surprise bags

Annette and Moran Marshall started making surprise packs for kids and grown-ups. And then some grown-ups asked for the other kind of 'adult' packs. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

What's the wildest thing you've ever done on a dare?

Moran and Annette Marshall bought a general store in South River, Conception Bay.

The pair were working in St. John's, spending hours on the road each day, having to rely on their parents for child care. One day, Moran's father jokingly suggested they purchase the local shop as a solution to their long commute.

Mr. Marshall is not a man to turn down a dare.

Here we are, and they have just celebrated their 11th year in business. Marshall's is one of the last bastions of one-stop mom n' pop shops. Most of these general stores have been replaced by Walmart and other juggernaut chains, but Marshall's is staying strong.

The location has a winning recipe for success. First, it's more than a store; it's a hub. When I dropped by their place to visit, I was taken aback by the number of customers who would stop to chat and greet the two by name.

Andie Bulman did not know what to expect when she bought an X-rated bag of novelties at Marshall's. And she was indeed surprised! (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Furthermore, their selection is, to say the least, extensive. You can grab groceries, gift cards, motor oil, bingo dabbers, live lobsters, and old- fashioned wooden toys. It contains a post office, a fried chicken take-out, a deli counter, cold plates. The wings were pretty darn good, and they advertise the coldest beer in the bay.

I would stop at Marshall's for any of these attractions, but I initially discovered this charming place by accident. Earlier, my husband and I ran into Marshall's when we needed snacks on the way to Brigus. Inside, I encountered a row of brown paper bags on a shelf, labelled Adult Surprise Bags.

Secret stashes tucked into paper bags

Obviously, I was intrigued and eagerly paid for two bags of surprises.

Our secret sacks contained Aero bars, crossword puzzles, and Tupperware — kind of a sad statement on adulthood, but it made us laugh.

The Marshalls found the adult surprise bags to be a great way to use overstocked products. They could never sell the last chocolate bar, or the last book on the shelf, so the surprise bags were a way to move product.

Not your typical surprise pack! See Andie Bulman's visit to Marshall's in South River:

The Marshalls started selling X-rated adult surprise bags shortly after a customer confessed that they assumed the bags would be more "adult" in nature—and lo!

Thus, they found themselves ordering items they never imagined themselves purchasing.

So, what was in the bags I picked?

Hmm. How to put this.

We couldn't show the objects on Here & Now for its all-in-the-family audience, and they are not the sort of things one talks about in polite company, but I can say this: imagine items you might find at a sex shop, crossed with a dollar store.

Definitely not what you find in a typical surprise bag!

The next time you're on your way to Brigus, Cupids or Clarke's Beach, consider stopping by Marshall's to say hello to Moran and Annette, and maybe see what surprises are in store for you.

