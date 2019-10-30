This young baker is betting her future on a small business in King's Point

Alyssa Burt is a young entrepreneur who is sustainably building her small business in King's Point. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The usual story — the one we've all heard a million times — is that young people in Newfoundland and Labrador are leaving.

We know this story well. The issue has been front-page news for decades, since even before the cod moratorium, and it's always accompanied by the same facts: the population is aging, the birth rate is low and good jobs are scarce.

The end of the story, or the moral, is that rural towns are disappearing because young people leave the province in droves. I always sympathize with the young people in these stories.

There are good reasons to leave: they're looking for degrees at universities, adventures in nightclubs, oil jobs in Alberta. The young aren't leaving to destroy rural Newfoundland.

I can understand all of this, but it makes Alyssa Burt that much more impressive.

Alyssa Burt, 27, just bought Oceanview Convenience in King's Point, in Newfoundland's Green Bay.

I don't know what you were doing at 27, but most people weren't purchasing a service station, nor making a business plan that relies on cupcakes.

The place she knows best and loves most

Alyssa loves her hometown. To her, King's Point is the most beautiful place in the world. She wants to live near her parents, spend free afternoons on the water, and build a life and business in the area she knows best and loves most.

Alyssa took time to figure out how she might stay at home while building her life, and she concocted a rather foolproof business plan: she purchased a gas station. Not just any gas station, but a gas station with the best view I've ever encountered.

A Halloween theme was in the air when we visited Burt's store. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

I paid a visit to her business for CBC's Gas & Grub series — where we hit the road to find great eats at gas stations.

Oceanview Convenience is situated high on a hill, enclosed by water and mountains on three sides. Burt plans to transform the rear of Oceanview Convenience into a bakery and tearoom. Tourists and locals alike will be able to enjoy a sweet treat and a dark coffee while enjoying a marvellous view.

Take a trip to King's Point, and see what Alyssa Burt can cook up in the kitchen:

Next, she stuck with what she knew, and focused on growing her brand at a sustainable rate. Burt had been decorating cakes and baking as a hobby for years, so creating goodies is something she's already familiar with, but she decided to start small.

She applied for a home-based licence, and makes small batches of cupcakes and treats from there. This enables her to discover which recipes sell well and which move slowly while she saves for bakery renovations.

Finally, Alyssa is innovative. She hides a rock decorated as an ice cream at the playground for the local kids to look for. The child who finds the rock gets a free cone. She knows all of the children by their names, and scoops them into her arms when they enter.

Burt is determined to make a living in her beloved hometown of King's Point. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Alyssa also goes all out for the holidays. To get into the Halloween spirit, Oceanview Convenience was decked out in leaves, cobwebs and pumpkins when we visited, and for Christmas, I'm told, she throws a party offering free cake and tea, with mummers performing all afternoon.

This sort of innovative thinking, loyalty and creativity keeps small towns alive and well. Visit Alyssa at Oceanview Convenience and she'll serve you the best cupcakes money can buy — and the best view.

Rather than moving away, you'll want to move to King's Point.

Rural communities may be dwindling, but folks like Alyssa Burt have the power to revolutionize their hometowns.

Gas & Grub: Tell us about it

Do you want to suggest a place CBC could visit for our Gas & Grub series? If there's a service station that really knocks out great eats — tell us about it!

Click on this link to send us a note.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador