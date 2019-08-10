It's fresh. It's golden. It's fluffy: We found some wicked fish & chips in New Harbour

Chef Andie Bulman, left, went to New Harbour to get great tips for a perfect plate of fish and chips from Tanya Morgan. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

What's the secret of foolproof, knock-'em-dead fish and chips?

The answer will often involve the freshest cod you can get, just the right amount of flour, and a batter that never fails to satisfy.

Chef Andie Bulman — who has been presenting our Gas & Grub segment on Here & Now — already knows a thing or two about seafood.

To get the insider's tricks for fish and chips, Andie went to Pitcher's Take Out and Bakery, in New Harbour, Trinity Bay, and got the lowdown from Tanya Morgan.

How do they do it there? See for yourself!

