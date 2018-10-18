Skip to Main Content
Pump prices a little less painful
The cost of gas is down. And that's not the only fuel type that has a lower cost as of Thursday morning.

Gas down 5 cents a litre, other fuel prices dip, too

CBC News ·
After three weeks of increases, the cost of gas is down in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

It's a decrease right across the board when it comes to fuel in Newfoundland and Labrador. 

Gas saw the biggest drop of just under five cents a litre as of Thursday morning, as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly price adjustment. 

The decline follows three consecutive weeks of gas prices going up.

A litre of self-serve on the Avalon peninsula costs about $1.35. The most expensive litre of self-serve gas is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright at $1.51.

Diesel and furnace oil dropped by about two pennies a litre, while the cost of stove oil was down by 1.7 cents a litre. 

Propane prices also went down by one cent a litre. 

