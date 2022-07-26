Gas drops by 9.8 cents in unscheduled price adjustment

The maximum price of gasoline in the province dropped by 9.8 cents per litre Friday. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

The price of gasoline dropped by 9.8 cents per litre Friday after an unplanned change in fuel prices by the province's Public Utilities Board.

In a news release, the PUB said it adjusted maximum gas prices outside its regular pricing schedule due to "recent commodity market developments."

The current price on the Avalon Peninsula for unleaded, self-serve gas now sits at nearly $1.86 per litre. Prices vary across Newfoundland, with $1.88 per litre in central Newfoundland, $1.86 on the west coast, $1.93 on Fogo Island and $1.98 in Ramea. The current price of gas on Labrador's south coast sits at more than $2.32 a litre.

The drop comes after the maximum price for a litre of gas rose by 5.3 cents per litre on Thursday.

No other fuels have been affected by the price adjustment.