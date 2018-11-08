Skip to Main Content
Gas prices drop for 4th straight week

A litre of gas is about 14 cents cheaper than in mid-October.

It's another break at the pumps. (CBC)

Gas is about four cents cheaper a litre as of Thursday morning across Newfoundland and Labrador. 

It's the fourth week in a row prices at the pump have dropped.

In total, the cost of gas is down by about 14 cents a litre since Oct. 18.

Drivers filling up on the Avalon peninsula will pay $1.25 a litre for self-service.  The most expensive litre, for self-service, is just shy of $1.42 in Labrador-South Lodge Bay/Cartwright. 

Other types of fuel are also cheaper compared with what they were yesterday . 

Diesel is down by three and a half cents per litre, and stove oil is down by three cents a litre. 

Furnace oil dropped by about two and a half cents, while propane is down by a penny.

