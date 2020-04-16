Labrador sees massive spike in gas prices to keep retailers afloat

The Public Utilities Board has handed down a 30 cent increase in gas prices in central, southern and coastal Labrador to keep gas stations open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With gas prices across the province taking an unprecedented fall in recent weeks, retailers in Labrador were left in a difficult situation — eat substantial losses, or turn off the pumps.

That's because their gasoline is delivered in the fall and cannot be restocked until September, meaning those stations have to buy in bulk.

"The current maximum wholesale prices do not bear a relationship to the costs of the product and do not provide for reasonable recovery of costs," reads a release from the Public Utilities Board. "This raises serious concerns with respect to whether there will be continued supply of automotive and heating fuels to retailers and consumers in these areas."

Two fuel providers — Woodward's and Normore's — asked the PUB to jack up the prices by about 40 cents per litre for gasoline and diesel, and 28.5 cents per litre for home heating oil.

The PUB settled on a 30 cent increase for gasoline and diesel, and 20 cents for stove oil. It is a one-time increase which will remain in effect until Labrador is restocked on fuel.

The one-time increase does not apply to western Labrador.

The increase brings the maximum price of gas in Labrador to $1.30.

Different story for Newfoundland

Meanwhile, on the island of Newfoundland, the PUB resumed a downward trend that started in February.

In its regular weekly price adjustment, the PUB has dropped all types of gas by up to 2.1 cents per litre. That puts the maximum price for a litre of regular unleaded self-serve gas as low as 81 cents per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

Diesel motor fuel is down by almost four cents on the island and furnace oil and stove oil are both 3.19 cents per litre cheaper this week compared to last.

Propane is up by just over a cent a litre.