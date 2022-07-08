Gas below $2 a litre in parts of N.L. as prices drop nearly 14 cents

The price of gasoline dipped below $2 a litre in some parts of Newfoundland and Labrador overnight after the Public Utilities Board issued an unscheduled price adjustment.

Gasoline dropped 13.7 cents a litre Friday, bringing the cost of a litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula down to $1.956.

Gas costs $1.981 in central Newfoundland, $1.963 in Corner Brook, $2.162 in central Labrador and $2.022 in Labrador West.

It's the first time gas has been under $2 a litre in parts of Newfoundland since early March.

The PUB says the price change is a result of an extraordinary adjustment due to "recent commodity market developments."

The board generally sets the price on gasoline on Thursday of each week, but with the ongoing global oil market in turmoil since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, prices have fluctuated and the PUB has made unscheduled price changes about 20 times since March.

The price of diesel also dropped Friday, sinking 16.6 cents per litre.

A litre of diesel now costs $2.015 on the Avalon Peninsula, $2.04 in central Newfoundland and $2.106 in Churchill Falls.

Furnace and stove oils both went down by 14.39 cents a litre.

There was no change in the price of propane.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

