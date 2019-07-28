Love a good cold plate? Here's the scoop on finding the perfect dish

Don't knock the cold plate.

Sure, you've probably encountered a wimpy piece of a lettuce, runny coleslaw and dodgy-looking meat — but in the right hands, a cold plate can be heavenly.

As part of Gas & Grub, our series on roadside eats, chef Andie Bulman went to Upper Island Cove.

All along Conception Bay North, people know to go to Clarke's Country Corner for a cold plate that will never let you down.

The business has a whole lot going on besides a gas station and a place to get convenience store staples. There's a floral design business, a deli counter and of course the tea room where the cold plate has pride of place.

Andie talks with co-owner Robert Clarke about cold plates, and gets tips on what makes a classic part of a Newfoundland road trip.

Gas & Grub: Tell us about it

Do you want to suggest a place CBC could visit for our Gas & Grub series? We have, but we know there are more. If there's a service station that really knocks out great eats — tell us about it! Click on this link to send us a note.

Meanwhile, you might like Andie's previous visit to Goobies, where baker Betty Eddy, 80, is a living legend.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador