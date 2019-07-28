Skip to Main Content
Love a good cold plate? Here's the scoop on finding the perfect dish
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Love a good cold plate? Here's the scoop on finding the perfect dish

What's good to eat at the gas station? Andie Bulman goes to Upper Island Cove for the best cold plate around.

Our new series Gas & Grub takes a trip to Upper Island Cove

Chef Andie Bulman is hosting the recurring Gas & Grub segment for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Watch for it on Here & Now and online. (Mark Cumby)

Don't knock the cold plate. 

Sure, you've probably encountered a wimpy piece of a lettuce, runny coleslaw and dodgy-looking meat — but in the right hands, a cold plate can be heavenly. 

As part of Gas & Grub, our series on roadside eats, chef Andie Bulman went to Upper Island Cove.

All along Conception Bay North, people know to go to Clarke's Country Corner for a cold plate that will never let you down. 

The business has a whole lot going on besides a gas station and a place to get convenience store staples. There's a floral design business, a deli counter and of course the tea room where the cold plate has pride of place. 

Andie talks with co-owner Robert Clarke about cold plates, and gets tips on what makes a classic part of a Newfoundland road trip. 

Gas & Grub: Tell us about it 

Do you want to suggest a place CBC could visit for our Gas & Grub series? We have, but we know there are more. If there's a service station that really knocks out great eats — tell us about it! Click on this link to send us a note

Meanwhile, you might like Andie's previous visit to Goobies, where baker Betty Eddy, 80, is a living legend. 

