Premier appoints Gary Norris as clerk of executive council, secretary for Liberal cabinet
Norris is a former executive vice-president of Alderon Iron Ore, and has served as clerk of the executive council twice including once under Danny Williams.
Premier Andrew Furey made the latest addition to his executive council Tuesday, naming Gary Norris as council clerk and secretary of the Liberal cabinet.
Norris, a former executive vice-president of Alderon Iron Ore, previously worked in provincial government for 34 years, including serving as clerk of the executive council and secretary to cabinet on two separate occasions. He served in the role from November 2000 to February 2001 under Premier Beaton Tulk, and from 2007 to 2010 under Premier Danny Williams. Norris left government in 2011.
Norris will begin his roles effective immediately. Krista Quinlan, who was serving as interim clerk, will resume her role as deputy clerk.
