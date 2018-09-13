MUN president Gary Kachanoski to finish term early

The president of Memorial University of Newfoundland will be stepping down from the top job early, in December 2019, the university announced Thursday.

Gary Kachanoski was set to finish his second five-year term in June 2020.

According to MUN's release, Kachanoski made the request to the university's board of regents to have an early end to his term.

The Board will now start the process to replace Kachanoski.

"I have been privileged and honoured to serve as the president of this great university," Kachanoski said in a release.

Kachanoski was recruited to take the helm at MUN in 2010, according to the release.

Once he finishes his term, Kachanoski plans to take up his role as a professor at MUN, the release states.

The presidential search process will commence at the board of regents' next regular meeting on Oct. 3, and is a process that is expected to take 12-14 months to complete.

