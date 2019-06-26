Joyful celebrations to remember Gary Graham, Corner Brook's musical maestro

Gary Graham was known everywhere he went in Corner Brook, after spending the last 50 years teaching music to children, and now the community that loved him is honouring his memory the best way they know how.

"Whenever he walked into a room, everyone in that room brightened," said Ian Locke, an actor, writer and vocalist in Corner Brook.

"And I think that's the skill and the power that we all have to look up to, and remember that, and find that light again."

Graham — known affectionately as "Mr. G" — died Monday at 73 after a battle with cancer, but Locke said his legacy will live on in the community that cherished him.

We have no choice but to be joyful, because anything else would bore Gary. - Yvette Coleman, quoting David Maggs

Pupils old and new gathered Tuesday at Graham Academy, the performing arts school named after the late mentor, to sing and play music together, and write down their favourite memories of the man who influenced them.

"It was a really, I think, needed day for people to just be able to come into somewhere that was a safe space and that they could share some feelings," Locke said.

Graham had a special way of teaching kids that stood out to his former pupils when they got older, and realized what a special teacher he was, said Locke.

From left: Ian Locke, Rachel Joffred, Gary Graham, Wendy Woodland and Harold Moore. (Submitted)

"He worked to bring out what was already there. He didn't force anything out, but he knew exactly what the end result would be. But without telling you that, he got you there," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"Right up until May 22 Gary was there, on his knees, on the floor, with these kids, and watching him with that age group, is just astounding how much control he could have over a room of junior kindergarten students. It's an incredible gift to watch."

That's a sentiment echoed by David Maggs, the artistic director of Gros Morne Summer Music, who filled in sometimes for Graham's music classes with young kids.

People wore colourful socks to Tuesday's celebration of Graham's life, to mark his love for colourful and odd socks. (Submitted)

"I remember thinking it was easy. I remember once when he asked me to replace him to take over one of his classes, and I went in there saying, 'Yeah, I know exactly what this looks like, I've seen Gary do it a thousand times,'" Maggs said.

"And those kids ate me alive — it was a disaster. So he had that amazing ability to keep the attention of so many kids at once. I don't know how he did that."

Maggs said Graham had a knack for recognizing talent and skill, and inspiring people to do the work to realize their potential.

"It was about instilling a change, it was about creating a transformational experience for kids, and so I think it was largely about just holding to a standard and making sure that we were gonna drive ourselves toward," he said.

"The bar stays high, and you work until you can get over it."

David Maggs, left, with Graham. (Submitted by David Maggs)

'Gary's heart was full of love'

The way Graham told stories is something no one can recreate, Maggs said.

And despite his fame in Corner Brook, Graham didn't like being the centre of attention, even in death, Maggs said.

"I think it would be driving him crazy, which is all the more reason for us to do it," Maggs said with a laugh.

"Write as many notes and say that we love him in as many ways as possible. But yeah, he'd be so uncomfortable, so let's keep it up."

Graham, with Sherman Downey and Yvette Coleman. (Submitted)

Graham's legacy is something his friends and colleagues plan to ensure is long-lasting in the community he served for so long.

"Gary's heart was full of love for everyone. He's the reason why our city has become as beautiful as it is," said Yvette Coleman.

"He filled it with music and laughter, and he just kept giving to our community without ever having a need or want of anything in return. He actually hated it when any fuss was made about him."

When Coleman would go to dinner with Graham, it was a whole scene, because every person who was in the restaurant knew him.

"He taught them or taught their brother, their sister, their aunt, you name it," Coleman said.

Coleman and Graham. (Submitted)

"What I found really significant about it, thinking back, as I watched all these interactions that he had — and there were many — was that I felt like he really knew them. Gary had this way of making so many people feel heard and listened to, understood. He made people feel special."

That unique bond between teacher and student is something that Coleman said helped shape her into the artist she is today, adding that Graham was "the picture of understanding and trust and compassion."

When she was talking with Maggs on Tuesday about it, Coleman said they agreed on one thing: the only way to remember Graham is to do it with colour, music and happiness.

"He said it best yesterday on the phone when he said, 'We have no choice but to be joyful, because anything else would bore Gary.' And I think he's dead on."

