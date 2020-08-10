Attempted murder charge laid after shots fired into Garnish house

A 48-year-old Burin Peninsula man has been charged with attempted murder, after an RCMP investigation into how shots were fired into a Garnish home on Friday.

The Burin Peninsula RCMP said Monday that officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

The man was was arrested later that evening. He remains in custody.

Police say the man made his initial court appearance on Saturday, and was set to appear in court again Monday afternoon in Grand Bank.

According to a news release, the man has been charged with attempted murder, as well as two counts of uttering threats, possession of a firearm without a licence, knowingly possessing a firearm without a licence, possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unsafe use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The RCMP did not say if anyone was injured in the ordeal.

The RCMP said the investigation is continuing, and that further charges are expected.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about Friday's shooting incident to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line.

