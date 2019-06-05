Box up sharp objects to keep workers from getting injured, says C.B.S. mayor

A saw blade sticks out of a bag of garbage. The Town of Conception Bay South does not accept garbage with dangerous items sticking out of the bags. (Submitted by the Town of Conception Bay South)

With more than a dozen injuries to town workers since 2013, the mayor of Conception Bay South is urging residents to be careful when throwing away dangerous goods.

According to the town, there have been 17 injuries caused by sharp objects in the garbage since 2013.

"Unfortunately we've seen everything from broken knives, glass sticking out of bags — we actually had an employee punctured a while ago with a needle, for example," said Mayor Terry French.

After the employee was pricked by the needle, French said, the worker had to be put through a battery of tests, which took months to complete, to ensure they had not been made sick by the needle.

Another consequence is the stress caused to the worker's family and colleagues, said the mayor.

"They deal with some of the unpleasant things we like to get rid of," French said. "So the least we can do, I think, as residents is to make sure it's safe for them to handle."

Medical waste, including syringes and needles, is torn out of a garbage bag in C.B.S. If garbage collectors come in contact with these items they may need to go through months of health testing. (Submitted by the Town of Conception Bay South)

According to Curb It St. John's, which manages Robin Hood Bay regional waste management facility, hypodermic needles should never be placed in curbside garbage but taken to a pharmacy for proper disposal instead.

In St. John's, for people who might be nervous about turning needles in to pharmacies for fear of consequences, such as illegal drug users, the City of St. John's has safe disposal boxes placed throughout the city. A list of sites can be found here. C.B.S. has no such measures in place.

Full automated rollout coming

The Town of C.B.S. is in the process of changing over to automated garbage pickup, where town employees will have much less contact with the garbage itself but it is still important to safely dispose of dangerous garbage.

A large piece of broken glass sticks out of a garbage bag. Residents should put sharp objects such as glass or blades in boxes and label them. (Submitted by the Town of Conception Bay South)

Injuries cost time and money in the town's waste collection division, said French, which becomes a cost to taxpayers. In addition to sharp objects, injuries have been caused by overweight garbage bags and falls, both of which will largely be prevented by the new system as workers will be staying inside the trucks and not handling the garbage as much.

"I think last year before we started automated waste collection we had spent about a quarter of a million dollars in lost time for people who work in that area," he said.

After the initial rollout of automated collection to part of the town, that cost went down, and because of this success, the program was sped up to roll out over two stages as opposed to the planned three.

By the end of the year the whole town should be receiving automated collection service.

The cost of a new truck equipped for automated pickup is just over $400,000, said the mayor, who added the cost to taxpayers for the system has been minimized by phasing in the new trucks as old ones are retired. The new garbage bins are paid for by a $20 fee charged to homeowners, or residents can buy their own.

Injuries an issue provincewide

The provincial Workplace NL department tracks injuries by occupation. In 2017-2018 half of claims in the municipality sector were from the cateogry of public works and maintenance workers, which includes garbage collectors.

From 2011 to 2018, 9.5 per cent of injuries were caused by "bags, sacks, totes," 1.4 per cent were caused by knives, 1.1 per cent by "trash, garbage," with another 0.9 per cent attributed to needles and syringes.

Even though workers will have less direct contact with the garbage after the full rollout, French is encouraging residents to take precautions by putting broken knives, glass and other sharp items in cardboard boxes and clearly marking them as containing glass or sharp objects.

