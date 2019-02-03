Bell Island's unincorporated communities sidelined in garbage saga

Lance Cove is located in the local service district of Bell Island. There are roughly 150 local service districts and unincorporated communities in the province. (Submitted by Dean and Heather Clouthier)

A recent ruckus over garbage collection on Bell Island highlighted the plight of the province's unincorporated communities, after residents found themselves without waste removal services last month.

The Town of Wabana decided in December not to renew the three-year garbage and recycling agreement it has held with the Eastern Regional Service Board since 2018.

The contract, which also included a provision to provide services to the unincorporated areas of the island, as well as the local service district, was set to end July 1.

But Rod Bickford, a resident of Lance Cove in the LSD, says he wasn't informed the service would be halted. By the time he did receive a letter from the ERSB, on July 1st, Bickford said he'd already gone weeks with no garbage collection.

"And then somebody said, 'Oh yeah, by the way, your garbage is not going to be picked up anymore,'" Bickford said.

'A little blindsided'

"There was no real official notification to the majority of the residents until they received that letter in the mailbox on around the first of July," said Rod Bickford. "We were a little blindsided."

The Wabana town council's decision to end their agreement meant the majority of households in the contract would be withdrawing. Craig Drover, manager of corporate services for the ERSB, said that fact effectively canceled the contract for the rest of the island.

He said the contract wasn't extended due to "substantial change" in its provisions.

The 2018 contract was signed solely with the Town of Wabana, Drover said, and the municipality paid only for its own services.

The ERSB included in the agreement any households in the unincorporated areas who paid an up-front annual fee of $180 for collection services.

Waste and recycling collected on Bell Island is transported to Robin Hood Bay in St. John's. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Bickford said he received his reimbursement for the second half of the year this week.

Wabana town manager Ben Noseworthy said the municipality was never responsible for providing garbage collection to the unincorporated areas of the island.

As to why they decided not to renew the contract, Noseworthy said the town "felt that we could offer our residents a better service for a comparable cost."

Too little, too late

After the town announced its decision to withdraw, Drover said a tender was issued for the remaining households in the LSD and the unincorporated areas of Bell Island.

The sole response to the tender was not awarded due to concerns over costs, Drover said. A new one couldn't be reissued "without legislative and legal implications for the Board."

And so, come Canada Day, 225 households outside the Town of Wabana were suddenly responsible for their own garbage disposal.

Bickford maintains he was never informed of the change until the day it took effect.

"Nothing was officially announced. Nothing was discussed with residents in the unincorporated areas," Bickford said. "Nobody told us how we would be impacted by that until all of a sudden our garbage is left in the box."

Noseworthy said "it was the responsibility of the Eastern Regional Service Board to inform residents outside the town that their service would be interrupted on July 1."

Drover said the Board "continued to work with the representative from the LSD of Lance Cove up to the end of June," to find a solution.

Since Lance Cove only counts about 40 households, Bickford said, the letter from the ERSB — which was postmarked June 25 — would have been received by less than 20 per cent of the 225 households located outside the Town of Wabana.

"So if the Eastern Regional Service workers were dealing with [representatives from the LSD]," Bickford said, "they left out a good portion of the affected households in the area, and there was no discussion with us on that."

No voice

Tom Hammond, chairperson for the local service district of Lance Cove, said some residents were frustrated the town didn't consider them when it negotiated a new agreement.

"The unincorporated area really didn't have a voice, and that's what happened," he said.

The Municipalities Act states a municipality must provide its residents with waste collection services.

However, the Act doesn't apply to the province's roughly 150 unincorporated communities and local service districts whose residents don't pay property tax.

These services are often shared between municipalities and nearby unincorporated areas, as is the case on Bell Island.

The Greene report released in the spring noted that Newfoundland and Labrador is the only province in Canada where some residents don't pay property taxes. Some services, it noted, are often offered at no cost to residents.

The report included a recommendation from the 2018 Independent Tax Review Committee that the government implement a provincial tax program like in other provinces.

Bickford said he'd happily pay property taxes if he could be sure he'd get services in return.

Bickford said he received a visit from a local contractor who informed him garbage and recycling will be restored in August.

