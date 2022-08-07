Crews battle garbage fire at St. John's landfill

A fire at the Robin Hood Bay landfill facility continued to burn throughout Sunday afternoon. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)



Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department are battling a flare-up at the regional landfill in Robin Hood Bay. Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department are battling a flare-up at the regional landfill in Robin Hood Bay.

The fire comes as hot, dry conditions feed raging forest fires in central Newfoundland and the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture extends a ban on open fires to the entire province.

Source of fire seems to be coming from Robinhood Bay. Emergency crews are on scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/beak4jeu2f">pic.twitter.com/beak4jeu2f</a> —@AlertsNL

Black smoke is billowing out from the scene. Crews are asking everyone to stay away as they continue to work.

