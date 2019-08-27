Paradise axes Mondays from garbage collection schedule

Never again will residents of Paradise have to scramble on a Monday morning to get their garbage to the curb before work.

The town has done away with garbage Mondays, shifting instead to a four-day schedule for waste collection.

According to Mayor Dan Bobbett, the change means no more confusion about garbage and recycling collection on holidays.

"It will eliminate the Monday holiday rescheduling," Bobbett said. "It also leaves a day for maintenance and repairs and whatever else. It's an efficient service."

Up until now, garbage collection was pushed forward one day when a holiday landed on a Monday. That meant crews had to work between Tuesday and Saturday to pick up garbage and recycling. It also meant people would often put their garbage out a day early by mistake.

Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett says the new garbage and recycling schedule saves the town money. (CBC)

With a four-day schedule, Bobbett said the town will find "efficiencies" — saving on overtime and hourly wages.

The town always had five zones for waste pickup — one for each day of the week. Moving to four days means switching to four zones instead.

Switching to automated garbage collection in 2016 saved on the time it takes crews to finish each zone, Bobbett said, which allowed them to cut Mondays from the schedule.

CBC emailed and called a spokesperson for the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE) on Monday asking for comment on the schedule change — since the union represents town workers — but none has been provided.

Booklets went out to all residents in the past week, updating them on the changes.

"Some of their streets may have changed areas," Bobbett said. "Check out your schedule. Check out what area you're in."

Mount Pearl already operates on the same four-day schedule, while St. John's says it has no intention right now of changing its pickup schedule.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador