Sad start to Gander tennis season, after clubhouse damaged in fire

The game will go on for tennis lovers in Gander, but a fire that seriously damaged the club's complex means the season is off to a bleak start.

"This is the most damage that we've ever had," says Pat Redmond, president of the Gander Tennis Association.

Redmond said the fire started some time early Sunday morning, and extensively damaged the clubhouse where the group holds its meetings and stores some of its equipment.

Pat Redmond, left, and tennis club employee Jimmy Williams stand in front of the remains of the clubhouse. (Martin Jones/CBC)

The RCMP and the fire department determined the fire started in a garbage can near the clubhouse before spreading to the deck and building itself.

It's unknown if the fire was intentionally set, RCMP said, adding there are no suspects or witnesses yet. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Redmond said the fire was an unpleasant surprise for the group's members, who he said are all volunteers.

Some of the damaged remnants of the clubhouse are piled up on the deck to be discarded later. (Martin Jones/CBC)

"We're just proud of what's here and we love it, and it's really sad that now we have to go a step backwards and we're dealing with this when we should be just really happy," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

While police said it is unknown if the fire was intentionally set or not, Redmond said is isn't uncommon to deal with vandalism in the area.

"In the past we've had people break in. They go throw things around inside the clubhouse, turn paint cans over, steal a lot of tennis balls, and they take the tennis balls, they walk down the street, throw them at houses, and things like that," he said.

Much of the clubhouse is intact, but it will need repairs and might need to be torn down in the fall, Redmond says. (Martin Jones/CBC)

The club will be able to run its programming as normal — including bringing in pickleball Tuesday night — so there are exciting things afoot, he said.

"[But] we still have to deal with this, and still find a way to move forward."

Damage didn't extend to the tennis courts, Redmond said, but the loss of the storage capacity and meeting space will mean money for other projects will be deferred for repairs.

Redmond says some of the wiring was completely melted down to its copper. (Martin Jones/CBC)

"A few projects like we had started last year — doing a beautification project along the front of the courts on Memorial [Drive] when they had more flower beds and stuff — the funding for that is probably gonna go into these repairs instead," he said.

Redmond is optimistic the building can be repaired for use in the next couple of weeks, but in the fall the club will have to reassess and decide if it needs to be torn down and built anew.

"This is gonna be $20,000 or $30,000 to replace. That's a fairly big issue for us," Redmond said, adding the Town of Gander has been supportive since the fire, and the club has also contacted its MHA to ask about funding possibilities.

