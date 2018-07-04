Gander SPCA reopens after quarantine for deadly disease

The Gander and Area SPCA decided to err on the side of caution after a recently-adopted puppy came down with canine parvovirus — a highly contagious and often fatal disease that attacks the intestinal tract, with symptoms that include diarrhea, lethargy, loss of appetite, nausea, weakness, depression, fever, and vomiting.

The shelter reopened the dog area to the public on Monday after a two-week quarantine to monitor for the viral infection, which is spread through oral or nasal contact with contaminated fecal matter.

We decided the best bet would be just to quarantine the dog area completely, and just scour it ... and keep an eye on the dogs we had here. - Bonnie Harris, Gander SPCA

"You know you can step in a small amount of feces that's infected with the parvovirus, and that's all it takes to bring something like that into a shelter, or you know with your own dog," said shelter manager Bonnie Harris.

Indirect transmission can occur when a puppy encounters a contaminated object or person who has recently handled an infected animal.

The puppy had arrived with a litter from the Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA in Labrador June 12, and was adopted the same day. He became ill about a week later.

Puppies are extremely vulnerable to parvovirus until they've been fully vaccinated, and precautions should be taken to limit their exposure to public places and other dogs. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Harris said it's unclear whether the dog picked up the virus in Labrador, at the shelter in Gander, or after he was adopted. But she said the other puppies in the litter haven't gotten sick and neither have the other dogs at the shelter. However, adult dogs can have the virus without showing severe symptoms.

Prevention the best medicine

There is no cure for parvovirus, and Harris said the best way to protect puppies is to keep them away from public places and other dogs until they've been vaccinated, which should be done as soon as possible.

The sick puppy spent three days being treated at a local veterinary clinic, and is now doing fine.

Harris said they were very concerned because there hasn't been a case of parvo at the shelter in about 20 years. She added that back then it was a death sentence, whether all the animals were sick or not.

"Parvo was quite common in shelters, and at that time you would have to euthanize any puppies in the shelter. Everything would have to be euthanized," said Harris.

"We decided the best bet would be just to quarantine the dog area completely, and just scour it ... and keep an eye on the dogs we had here," she said.

"So yeah, it's a scary disease."

