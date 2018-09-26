All but 2 dogs at Gander SPCA to be euthanized due to distemper

All but two of the dogs at the Gander SPCA must be euthanized, the shelter said Tuesday.

An outbreak of distemper, an incurable and contagious virus, means that nearly all of the puppies and adult dogs at the shelter must be euthanized to prevent its spread, the Gander and Area SPCA said in a Facebook post.

"We have clung to hope these past couple of weeks, trying our absolute best to keep the virus from spreading from the puppies to our adult dogs, but they too started showing symptoms of distemper," the statement reads.

Canine distemper often causes discharge from the eyes and nose. (Wikipedia Commons)

Canine distemper virus damages the respiratory, digestive and nervous system, and is fatal in half of cases. Dogs who survive the virus almost always sustain damage to the nervous system.

Even dogs that show only mild symptoms can infect other dogs and can remain contagious for up to three months.

The SPCA's dog area has been under quarantine since a puppy brought to the shelter became ill and was euthanized. An autopsy for the dog confirmed that it had distemper.

Distemper can be prevented via vaccination

After consulting with the provincial vet and their own veterinary team, the shelter decided it could not risk distemper spreading, not only to uninfected dogs, but to wildlife including foxes, coyotes, bears, weasels, and minks.

"We have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that euthanizing the puppies and dogs at our shelter who have shown signs of distemper, is the only responsible way to contain this virus," the statement read.

The best way to prevent distemper in dogs is through vaccination.

Two of the shelter's adult dogs, Kali and Brock, have shown no sign of the virus so far and will remain under strict quarantine. The situation has made clear the need for isolation rooms in the shelter, the SPCA statement said.

"While we feel defeated with this great loss, we will continue to push forward and advocate on behalf of those who can't defend themselves."

