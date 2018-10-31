Gander SPCA's dog room reopens after distemper outbreak

The Gander and Area SPCA's facility for dogs reopened public Wednesday after a distemper outbreak forced the shelter to euthanize all but two of its dogs more than a month ago.

"As far as we're concerned, there was no other alternative but to do this," said Bonnie Harris, manager of the Gander and Area SPCA. In total, three adult dogs and seven puppies were euthanized in order to prevent distemper from spreading further in Newfoundland, where it had not been seen for 30 or 40 years.

The Gander and Area SPCA's dog room now features a memorial wall of photos of the dogs that had to be euthanized due to distemper. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

To allow the illness to spread to other pets and wildlife — which could have easily happened, given the long shedding time and high contagion of the virus — would have been irresponsible, Harris said.

"We certainly hope that we prevented this from going further."

Distemper is an incurable and contagious virus that damages dogs' respiratory, digestive and nervous systems. It is fatal in about half of cases, and the dogs who survive usually sustain damage to their nervous system. There is no known cure, but vaccination can prevent transmission between animals.

Distemper came from puppies

The source of distemper was a litter of puppies the Gander shelter took in from a Happy Valley-Goose Bay shelter at the end of the summer.

The puppies were vaccinated about a week before they came to Gander, Harris said, but about three days after their arrival they noticed one of the dogs wasn't well. The shelter's best guess is that the puppies were already carrying the distemper virus when they were vaccinated.

Euthanizing the 10 dogs was heartbreaking, says Harris says, but the only responsible choice to prevent the spread of the illness. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Additional puppies in the litter also began to show symptoms of distemper, and an autopsy on the first puppy confirmed the diagnosis. Even dogs showing only mild symptoms of distemper can spread the virus to other animals, and can remain contagious for up to three months.

The dog area at the Gander shelter was placed under quarantine Sept. 7, and staff tried to prevent the spread of the virus from the sick puppies to the adult dogs at the facility, but three adult dogs got sick as well. The sick dogs were euthanized on Sept. 24 and 25.

'Absolutely heartbreaking'

"It was absolutely heartbreaking," Harris said.

Typically animals come to the SPCA as a safe haven, she said, and it is hard on the staff that this happened here. It's a situation that can be prevented in the future with a new shelter that allows them to quarantine animals when they come in to watch for any signs of illness.

We certainly hope that we prevented this from going further. - Bonnie Harris

The best way to prevent distemper is through vaccination. Dogs are vaccinated as soon as they come to the shelter, Harris said, though that is difficult with only one vet clinic in Gander; a dog may be seen the day it comes to the shelter, Harris said, or it could be a few days later.

"That's kind of scary and that's why, again, I can't stress enough how much we need this new shelter," she said.

The cast of Come From Away in Seattle has been fundraising for the shelter and a potential new building, she said, and the community has been very supportive of the shelter and its staff through the experience.

More than $600,000 has been raised so far through Come From Away, Harris said, and the shelter will make an announcement about the fundraising in a couple of weeks.

Importance of vaccination

Two adult dogs, Kali and Brock, had not shown signs of distemper at the time of the outbreak and were kept under quarantine. Those dogs did not get sick after seven weeks of quarantine, Harris said, and the shelter hopes to place them in homes.

One of those dogs had been vaccinated before the distemper outbreak. The other was vaccinated later but was a stray from northern Labrador, where vets sometimes go to vaccinate strays and pets against the disease, which is present in the region.

Mementos of the dogs who were euthanized are also part of the memorial wall. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"I have a funny feeling that he was probably vaccinated at one point and that's why the two of those dogs didn't pick it up," Harris said.

"It goes to show, the vaccinations are really, really important."

The shelter's dog area, now reopened, has been decorated with a memorial wall of photos of the animals who were euthanized. But the dog room remains quiet.

"It's eerie," said Harris, who hopes new dogs will soon be making noise in the building.

"In a few days, I'm sure this will change."

