Gander school closed after COVID-19 case found, leaving parents uneasy

St. Paul's Intermediate in Gander, N.L., is closed Wednesday for what the school is calling "operational reasons" after someone connected with the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The school posted a letter from Dr. Monika Dutt, the region's medical officer of health, to the school community on Twitter on Tuesday night, informing parents and guardians "there has been an individual associated with St. Paul's Intermediate diagnosed with COVID-19."

A public health investigation. including contact tracing, is underway, the letter said.

"When a person has a positive test and has been in school at a time when they may have transmitted the infection, we work closely with school administration to determine those that may be at risk," Dutt said in the letter.

At least one Gander parent was on edge Wednesday morning, and pushing for all schools in the town to close and move instruction online.

"I'm a bit afraid, I'm not going to lie," said Jennifer Humphries.

Humphries's three daughters were all at home Wednesday. Two attend St. Paul's, but her eldest goes to the town's high school, Gander Collegiate. Since students from St. Paul's and Gander Collegiate ride the same school bus — although they sit distanced from each other — Humphries said she wasn't taking any chances.

"I was very disappointed that all the schools were not closed today. That was a big disappointment with me," said Jennifer Humphries.

"I'm sure I'm not the only parent that feels that way today either," she told CBC News on Wednesday morning.

There were no details about the person who tested positive, and Dutt said confidentiality for staff and students is an "utmost priority." Anyone considered at risk will be contacted directly.

Neither Humphries nor her daughters had been contacted yet, she said.

Also in Gander, a COVID-19 testing clinic will run Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. NT for employees of the town's Walmart, following a positive case identified at the store. According to the store, it was a contractor who was last on site Thursday.

Those moves come just ahead of the weekly COVID-19 briefing, with the premier, health minister and chief medical officer of health are set to speak to media at 12:30 p.m. NT. That briefing will be live streamed on the Newfoundland and Labrador government's YouTube page.

As of Tuesday, there were 62 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 20 of them in the Central Health region. One person is also in hospital, in the Central Health region.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador