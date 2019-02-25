Tales of hungry schoolkids motivate Gander businessman to launch drive

Two weeks after reading a story about Gander kids staying home due to hunger, Zane Tucker decided to do something.

The sales manager at Jerry's Car Sales wrote to the local chamber of commerce, challenging business owners to kick in with donations to help keep a school lunch program afloat.

"It was really sad to hear," he said. "That was one of the main factors keeping kids home. Not only were they missing school, but they were missing school because they were hungry."

Dannette Hicks of the Salvation Army started a lunch program for Gander schools earlier this year. CBC News ran a story Feb. 11, highlighting the demand on volunteers to provide lunches for 30 students.

The lunches are customized to the students preferences, and are dropped off to the office at each school so the children can pick them up discreetly.

Gander Elementary is the newest school in the community, but it's still dealing with the old problem of child hunger. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Since the story aired — and since Tucker's challenge — donations of money, food and volunteer hours have been flooding in.

"There's a lot of food insecurity in Gander and in a lot of Newfoundland. So what I'm hoping the business community does is make a donation that's going to fund this program for several years to come."

Tucker said the business community often steps up to pitch in time and money to deserving causes. A father of two school-aged children, he was especially moved by this cause.

"There's certainly a disparity in wealth," he said. "People just have to remember there are a lot of people who aren't as fortunate and we need to help out with them when we can."

This is a sample monthly lunch menu from the School Lunch Foundation. (School Lunch Foundation)

