Search and rescue operations resume in Gander following helicopter crash

Emergency crews are pictured at the scene of a Cormorant helicopter crash at the 9 Wing Gander air base on Thursday. (David Newell/CBC)

Air search and rescue operations in Gander resumed Monday after being suspended following a Cormorant helicopter crash Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, Lt.-Col. Lydia Evequoz, commander of 9 Wing Gander, said 103 Search and Rescue Squadron operations would be put on hold over the weekend while other helicopters were inspected after the CH-149 helicopter crashed during a training flight.

All six crew members aboard — two pilots, two flight engineers and two search and rescue technicians — have now been released from hospital and are recovering at home, said a Canadian Armed Forces spokesperson in a statement Monday.

"We thank the many people from across Canada and in Gander who reached out to us to express their concern and well wishes for our affected and impacted members," said the spokesperson.

On Friday, Evequoz said the investigation was beginning and the air force won't speculate or comment further about the cause of the crash.

