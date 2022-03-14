Search and rescue operations resume in Gander following helicopter crash
All six crew members released from hospital
Air search and rescue operations in Gander resumed Monday after being suspended following a Cormorant helicopter crash Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, Lt.-Col. Lydia Evequoz, commander of 9 Wing Gander, said 103 Search and Rescue Squadron operations would be put on hold over the weekend while other helicopters were inspected after the CH-149 helicopter crashed during a training flight.
All six crew members aboard — two pilots, two flight engineers and two search and rescue technicians — have now been released from hospital and are recovering at home, said a Canadian Armed Forces spokesperson in a statement Monday.
"We thank the many people from across Canada and in Gander who reached out to us to express their concern and well wishes for our affected and impacted members," said the spokesperson.
On Friday, Evequoz said the investigation was beginning and the air force won't speculate or comment further about the cause of the crash.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?