Gander family devastated after thieves steal jewelry, electronics and food from home

When Josh Gillingham arrived home from an overnight visit with his parents to find his doors kicked in, his heart sank.

He had become the latest victim of what's now a string of 17 break-ins in Gander since June 1.

"I had a sick feeling in my stomach," he said. "I didn't want to walk back fully into my house after we noticed it all.

"I called my neighbour and he came over. We did a check through because I didn't know what they had done to my house or if they were even still there."

The thieves made off with $14,000 in belongings, including jewellery, electronics and his baby daughter's clothes, toys and a pink piggy bank with "My Little Princess" written on it.

And they didn't stop there.

Clothes and food stolen

"They did make off with most of my clothing as well," he said. "They even stole food out of my pantry as well. They took all my cookies. Our pantry was full of all kinds of cookies and snacks.

"I have no grocery bags left in my house because they took every bag, filled them up with as much as they could and took off. So they had lots of time while they were there."

They even stole food out of my pantry as well. They took all my cookies. - Josh Gillingham

The robbery took an emotional toll on the family as well, especially for Gillingham's wife.

"It was horrible. I had to leave in two days to go to Alberta to work," he explained. "She had trouble sleeping the whole time. She didn't want to be in the house by herself so she had friends stay over, and some of my family members. It was rough for the first couple of weeks."

Gillingham said his wife's grandmother's pendant and her parents' wedding rings were also stolen, and the robbery left his family feeling unsafe in his own home.

Many Gander homeowners are joining the new Neighbourhood Watch. (Leigh Anne Power)

"They were all sentimental to her, so she had a really rough time. It makes you feel defeated that they came into your house and did all that stuff to you. Especially going into my daughter's bedroom, that's a big no-no for me."

Police: public's help important

The Gander RCMP haven't made any arrests in the string of break-ins to date.

Staff Sergeant Roger Flynn thinks that could change soon, but admits these types of robberies are tough to solve.

Gander RCMP Staff Sargent Roger Flynn says it can be hard to solve cases where there are no witnesses or video surveillance. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"More times than not, we don't get forensic evidence from a break and enter. If we do, it's very circumstantial. So there's no fingerprints, no blood, nothing to say definitively, 'This is who this is,'" he said.

"Typically, you don't have a witness. Most times no video."

Flynn says without help from the public — an eyewitness or other information — it may never be solved. The only good thing to come out of the break-ins is a greater interest in Neighbourhood Watch groups, he said.

Neighbourhood watch can go a long way

Sheldon Handcock is a Gander-based security expert who has designed a handbook for homeowners with tips on how to avoid a robbery.

"Most people, when they think about protecting their property, the first they do is run out and buy an alarm system," he said.

"It's not necessarily where you want to start. You want to start looking at maybe where your weak points are; vulnerabilities in your property."

He said replacing the handle on the main door of your house with a deadbolt lock can help there. "You want to slow down the entry of a criminal into your house," he said.

Handcock says if thieves have to draw attention to themselves by spending several minutes trying to break a deadbolt, they're likely to move on.

He says the most important thing people can do it keep their eyes open.

"Vigilance. Definitely vigilance," he advises. "Start a town watch and it raises awareness, gets everyone a little more vigilant and gets your neighbours talking.

"So people will start saying, 'You know, I saw a strange character walking up the street.'"

Thieves watching target houses?

Gillingham wishes someone had seen whoever broke into his home.

He believes the thieves were watching, even if the neighbours weren't.

"We weren't even gone 24 hours. Somebody was watching the house. My street's been hit a couple of times this summer already. And the streets behind me as well, so there's people watching the homes."

The police were able to collect fingerprints and footprints in his house, so Gillingham hopes his will be one of the robberies that ends in an arrest.