Gander man arrested for drunk driving after head-on highway crash

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for drunk driving following a head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Gander.

RCMP officers responded to the call Friday night and administered a roadside breath test.

Police say the man failed that test and provided breath samples over the legal limit when we was brought back to the local detachment.

His licence was suspended and his vehicle seized and impounded, police say. He has been charged with impaired driving.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old woman from Gander, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

