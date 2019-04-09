Psychiatric services desperately needed in Gander: mayor, health authority

Only one psychiatrist services Gander's 12,000 residents, and Central Health's director of mental health and addictions services says that's not nearly enough.

Diane Minhas' concerns echo those of the Gander's mayor, Percy Farwell, who says the town faces an overall gap in mental health and addictions services.

Farwell pointed to the need for a recently installed public needle disposal box as a symptom of broader mental health and addictions issues plaguing the area. These issues could be addressed through increased access to psychiatric and mental health supports, he said.

"We're trying to be fairly proactive in advocating on behalf of mental health and addiction services, which we think is sadly lacking, to be honest, in this community particularly," he told CBC's Newfoundland Morning.

Gander mayor Percy Farwell says the town needs more mental health and addictions support programs. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"Yes, there's needles, but the underlying issue is the addictions issue. Until that's addressed, you're always going to have to be mitigating instead of solving the problem."

Recruitment is a struggle

Minhas said it's tough to recruit psychiatrists to the area, and that Gander isn't the only town facing that challenge — many small towns across the country are in the same boat.

But there is hope, she said.

"We have a few things on the horizon. A couple of people have expressed interest," she said. "So we are very optimistic that we'll see some recruitment of psychiatry services for Gander soon."

In the meantime, Minhas said there are other programs and services available in Gander and the central region that, while not replacing the expertise of psychiatric professionals, can still provide important mental health supports.

Central Health currently offers walk-in mental health support sessions through its Doorways program. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"I'm very happy to say we have services that are offered on a walk-in basis in the Gander area … We have a Doorways service whereby people can access mental health services at their own choice, rather than mainly by appointment."

The Doorways program was rolled out provincially to all four regional health authorities in January 2018, with an aim to cut down on wait times for mental health and addiction services. The single-session, walk-in therapy service is available in Gander during the day on weekdays.

Intravenous drug and opioid use is "a growing problem" in the area, she said.

In response, Central Health launched a new opioid dependency treatment program in the community. Minhas hopes the program will eventually expand to the rest of the central region.

"We're in the very early stages of it, but people who are dependent on various drugs can access services through that program as well. So we're very excited about that."

