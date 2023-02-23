New mother cautiously optimistic about Gander keeping its obstetrical unit

Shauna Adams birthed her 6-month-old baby, Matthew, in the Gander hospital’s emergency room. Although many hold hope that the obstetrics unit in Gander will stay open, Shauna Adams says she feels Osborne’s promise isn’t guaranteed. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Shauna Adams says she's reluctant to celebrate Health Minister Tom Osborne's announcement that Gander's hospital will be keeping its obstetrical unit.

"I feel that this is an excellent step forward," said Adams, a Gander mother who recently gave birth in the emergency room of the hospital.

"So in the future, if it turns out he says, 'No, sorry, we can't do it, we tried,' well, then I feel like that's the time for more drastic measures and steps to be like, 'Listen, no, we need this here now, yesterday, last year.'"

Osborne announced Wednesday that Gander will keep its obstetrical unit at the James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre, and that diversions to Grand Falls-Windsor will end once enough staff are recruited.

The announcement came after both mothers and doctors voiced concerns about the possible closure of the unit, which has struggled to remain open due to staffing shortages.

Adams birthed her 6-month-old baby, Matthew, in the Gander hospital's emergency room. She says before arriving at the hospital, she thought she may be asked to drive to Grand Falls-Windsor, which is nearly 100 kilometres away.

"There was a lot of people there to help," said Adams. "But if something had not gone according to plan, then there was no backup plan. There would have been nothing they could do."

Adams says there have been discussions amongst families in Gander about possibly holding a reinstatement rally to raise awareness of the need for an obstetrics unit in the town. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Although many hold hope that the obstetrics unit in Gander will stay open, says Adams, staffing shortages have been an ongoing issue across the province, so she says many feel Osborne's promise isn't guaranteed.

In the meantime, Adams says there have been discussions amongst families in Gander about possibly holding a reinstatement rally to raise awareness of the need for an obstetrics unit in the town.

She says families will also continue writing letters to their respective MHAs and government officials.

Adams says many want to support the Gander hospital, and to do so in a positive and respectful manner.

"We still need a unit open no matter what the issues are around that or the difficulties in getting it done," said Adams. "It needs to get done. It needs to be a priority."

