Gander is keeping its obstetrical unit. For 2 women who had to travel to give birth, it's a relief

Chelsey Earle of Badger's Quay, left, is welcoming the news that the provincial government is planning to keep the Gander obstetrics unit open once it finds sufficient staff. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Chelsey Earle says she feels like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders.

For months, advocates — including Earle — have been raising the alarm about a possible permanent closure of the Gander obstetrics unit. Last week, Health Minister Tom Osborne promised to keep the Gander obstetrical unit off the chopping block.

"It's fantastic news," Earle told CBC News.

When she went into labour last August, Earle's partner, Tyler Wicks, drove her from their home in Badger's Quay, New-Wes-Valley, to the emergency room in Gander.

Gander obstetrical services were closed, but they didn't think she'd last the 2½-hour drive to the nearest obstetrical unit in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Wicks said the emergency room staff didn't seem to have much experience with childbirth — and the doctor on hand said he didn't remember the last time he'd delivered a baby.

After staff determined they didn't have the proper resources to safely deliver her baby, Earle was transported another hour, by ambulance, to Grand Falls-Windsor, where she delivered her son, Grayson.

Earle said she doesn't remember it all — but she does remember the pain.

"I actually thought I felt like I was going to die. I was just in that much pain. I just, I couldn't … do it anymore. I had nothing left in me. I really had nothing left in me," she said.

Earle gave birth to her third child, Grayson Wicks, at the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor last summer. (Submitted by Chelsey Earle)

After what she went through, Earle and Wicks were reconsidering their plans to have a fourth child. But she said if the Gander obstetrical diversion ends, that could change.

"I was second-guessing having another one, to be honest, with having to go two and a half hours away," she said. "Gander is still an hour and a half away, but it is closer."

'There needs to be a good plan'

The Gander obstetrics unit has closed multiple times over the past decade, and the Health Accord — a plan for modernizing the Newfoundland and Labrador health-care system — recommended closing it entirely. According to Osborne, the provincial government has rejected that recommendation.

Obstetrical diversions from Gander to Grand Falls-Windsor are still ongoing, but Osborne said they'll end as soon as Central Health and the provincial government recruit sufficient staff.

"I've looked at the number of births in both locations and I believe there's a need for obstetrics in both locations," he said last week. "There will be two sites."

Dr. Samantha Woodrow Mullett, a Gander pediatrician, said Osborne's promise is welcome but she wants to know how the provincial government plans to recruit and maintain staff.

"There needs to be a good plan laid out for what to do if there are shortages in the future or how to mitigate the risk to people," she said.

She was concerned about the possibility of pediatrics in Gander shutting down if the obstetrics unit permanently closed.

"If you start with obstetrics … then what's next, right?"

'I really don't think I would have made it'

Woodrow Mullett can speak to the impact of the diversion from the perspective of a patient, too — she gave birth to her third child about two weeks ago. Leading up to the due date, her family temporarily relocated to St. John's because of the Gander obstetrical diversion.

"We had, you know, housing, we had family there, so we had somebody that could be on standby to watch our other children," she explained.

Dr. Samantha Woodrow Mullett, a pediatrician, knows how the Gander obstetrical diversion is affecting patients from both personal and professional experience. (Submitted by Samantha Woodrow Mullett)

Woodrow Mullett said her labour was fast — it lasted about three hours — and she ended up getting urgent treatment for postpartum bleeding.

"I really don't think I would have made it to Grand Falls," she said.

She said not every family has the ability to relocate, making the Gander obstetrical unit essential.

"Had I not been in the right place at the right time, things could have been a lot different."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador