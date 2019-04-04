Gander's needle disposal unit 'one little step' for fighting addictions

At her lowest moments — times she says she can't quite return herself to, let alone describe — Colette Lambert felt ashamed.

"I didn't want anybody to know," she said. "I wasn't going to go public and say what I had to say, but it gets to the point where it's dark ...Your soul is gone, your heart is gone, there is nowhere else."

She was addicted to alcohol, and said she could not imagine a way out — she didn't know anyone else who had made it.

Colette Lambert poses for a photo before an interview. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"All that mattered to me was when I could get that next drink or that next drug," she said. "And when I came into recovery, I realized, you know what? There is people that went through what I did. They feel what I feel."

While she's now speaking out about her life, she said the stigma surrounding addiction is still real — and it's still stopping people from seeking the help they need, at recovery groups like the one she helps lead at Gander's James Paton Memorial Hospital.

"I'm in support groups, 12-step programs, and our numbers there are very low for a town that has such an epidemic going on with pills and other issues," she said. "You know, our room should be full. They should be full, but they're not. Because they don't want to be seen going into recovery."

That's why she's ready to call Gander's very first needle disposal box, as small as it is, a victory.

"By doing this, it's one little step towards the big thing that we need to do," she said. "And what we need to do is get some drop-in centres here, and let's work on dropping that stigma, because there are good people out there that just went wrong."

'We've been through everything'

Joanne Power — a schoolmate of Lambert's — hears that story and nods along. She knows first hand.

Joanne Power, left, and Colette Lambert, right, were schoolmates. The pair both sat down with CBC News to discuss the effect of addictions in their families, and what needs to be done in rural Newfoundland. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Her son, Christopher Power, has struggled with addiction and substance use disorders for a decade, she said. He's been off "hard drugs" for a more than a year, and is now living with her in the family house, but has had many stops — hospitals, rehab programs, and three jails — along the way.

"We've been through everything here in Gander from being the parents that enabled to the parents that kicked him out to the parents that learned about harm reduction and trying to help him, keep him safe," she said.

"He's spent time at every institution here that could help him," she continued.

Joanne Power shows shelves that were installed inside her living room walls after her son punched holes in the wall during addiction withdrawals. Power said several places in the home were damaged, mostly near the front entrance — as that was the scene of a lot of conflict when she and her husband, Jason Hedges, were attempting to have their son come into the house or leave the house for treatment. Power says Christopher has poor or no memory of many of the incidents. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

According to his mother, Christopher was just 15 when he tried cocaine for the first time, and 17 when he admitted to his parents he had an addiction. The disorder progressed to needle use, and, last year, he was hospitalized in Grand Falls-Windsor for seven months. He has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD, which contributed to the hospitalization.

Power said learning of her son's addiction in 2009 heightened some of the shortcomings of health care options in a small town.

Joanne Power and her son Christopher Power on a trip to the Eastport Peninsula when Christopher was 17. That year he told to his parents he was struggling with an addiction. (Submitted by Joanne Power)

"It's difficult, because there was nowhere you can get immediate help," she said. "That's so important to the addict. They're in and out of wanting help. If they can't get it when they're ready then the chances of them relapsing and doing something harmful or getting worse is higher."

Lambert said her illness led her to think about and attempt suicide. She said she is grateful she was found in a critical moment, was brought to hospital, and was given information that helped her start recovery.

For her, that journey included a frightened phone call to a help line, and a visit from supporters that same night.

"Somebody found me. I got help. Not everybody has that chance."

Taking on the stigma

While things are better than they were a decade ago, progress has been slow — and so much more is needed, she says.

Christopher did use intravenous drugs, but Joanne says the needle boxes wouldn't have been much help.

They represent a "shift" in thinking, but not much else, she said.

Christopher Power, left, with his father Jason Hedges. Joanne Power says Christopher is on the road to recovery after a hospitalization last year. Joanne moved to Grand Falls-Windsor for months to be near her son. (Submitted by Joanne Power)

"There's so much more needs to be done. So much more," she said. "They need the peer support, and I don't just mean peer support as in other addicts or other people who have been through it. They need community support. The stigma needs to go."

That's part of the reason why Lambert is speaking out.

"It's a hard thing to do. But you know what? By me speaking out, it might help somebody else out there, because I went through that."

Mental health resources, and where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service

Toll-free: 1-833-456-4566.

Text: 45645.

Chat: crisisservicescanada.ca

In French: Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

CHANNAL peer support line

A "warm line" is available across Newfoundland and Labrador seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Local: (709) 753-2560; toll-free 1-855-753-2560

Kids Help Phone:

Toll-free: 1-800-668-6868.

Chat: kidshelpphone.ca

App: Always There by Kids Help Phone.

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre.

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them about it, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention. Here are some warning signs:

Suicidal thoughts.

Substance abuse.

Purposelessness.

Anxiety.

Feelings of being trapped.

Hopelessness and helplessness.

Withdrawal.

Anger.

Recklessness.

Mood changes.

