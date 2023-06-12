These hot meals are headed to Gander families in need, thanks to the help of strangers

A Facebook group in central Newfoundland is pulling together to deliver meals to residents in need of a hot meal. (Meals to Give/Facebook)

A Facebook group created in Gander is expanding its operations to keep up with the rising demand for a hot meal as the price of food increases.

Meals to Give was started in February 2021 by providing around 20 meals as month according to Brenda Anderson, one of the group's organizers.

But has now into more than 150 meals per month as the group has grown over the last two years.

"Back at that time it was probably 20 or so [meals] would be the max that I would do," Anderson told CBC News in a recent interview.

"People started hearing about it, more people came on, people started saying, 'I can do something.' And anyway from doing 20 meals a month, I think this [month] we're doing 160."

More than 180 people receive meals each month, Anderson said, including 76 families. She added the group also receives messages on Facebook from people looking for help in accessing groceries or a hot meal.

That has brought the group to expand its operation, creating recess bags for kids and giving away gift cards or cash for families to spend on their own groceries thanks to donations and support from the group's more than 700 members.

"It makes your heart full, it does. I've got kids and grandkids, and for me to think that they're hungry? I can't even fathom it," Anderson said.

LISTEN | Hear Brenda Anderson and Allison Laite's full conversation with the CBC's Martin Jones: CBC Newfoundland Morning 8:09 Meals to Give grows and grows Brenda Anderson of Meals to Give and Allison Laite, cook and caterer with Johnny's Place in Glenwood, talk to CBC Newfoundland Morning about the generosity of strangers.

Preparing and delivering the meals is a multiday effort, according to Allison Laite, the cook and caterer at Johnny's Place in Glenwood, a business offering the latest round of homemade cooking.

She helped deliver more than 50 meals of glazed ham, scalloped potatoes and vegetables this weekend.

"We always try to lend a helping hand, and I think it shows it's a good example for people to know that, you know, there's programs out there and you have to reach out if you do need help," Laite said.