'It's absolutely amazing': Families relieved unmarked graves finally recognized

For decades, the family of baby girl Snow have been waiting for some recognition.

The girl — Dennis Snow's sister — died during birth in 1942. When her parents could not afford a funeral, the Salvation Army buried her in an unmarked grave.

Since then, Dennis and his family have been visiting the graveyard she was buried in, but never knew which of the graves was hers.

"We would have put a marker on her grave but we couldn't find it, nobody had records of a baby girl that had died back then," said Betty Snow, Dennis's wife.

They searched and searched. Dennis said his wife spent hours on the phone, looking for any hint, anything that could lead her to the baby's grave.

On Sunday, recognition finally came — "Baby Girl Snow" is one of 580 names inscribed in a monument to the dead, built by the Gander Lions Club.

Brad Brownell, now living in New York, was born in Gander and returned home to see the unveiling of the monument at the Commonwealth War Graves site. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"In all the times we've come here, never to see her name, and actually to have her name on it now, it felt great," says Dennis.

The Gander Lions Club unveiled the monument Sunday, on the 70th anniversary of the club's inception. It's dedicated to all the civilians who were buried near the Commonwealth War Graves site — including dozens who were buried in unmarked graves.

The list of names is still growing, according to Perry Kieley, the president of the club.

"Today we got two more children's names, which will be added to the monument," he said. "It's our goal as Lions to have every person at all possible to be added to that monument."

Kieley says people came from far and wide for Sunday's ceremony, from across Canada and even outside the country.

Dennis Snow points out the inscription for his infant sister to his wife, Betty Snow, after the unveiling of the monument in Gander. That name was one of the last to be added to the monument. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Brad Brownell returned to Gander — his birthplace — for the first time since 1959 to witness the ceremony.

His sister also died in birth, and was also buried in an inconspicuous grave near the Commonwealth War Graves site.

"It was not really marked, it had a wooden cross," he said. But Brownell says its exact location was lost over the course of harsh winters and snowstorms.

So he is "very, very appreciative" of the ceremony and the monument.

Baby Girl Snow was buried by the Salvation Army as her family had no money to pay for a proper funeral. Betty and Dennis Snow believe she was buried in a small grave like this, nearest to the road. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"Because she was my twin sister, it really, really means a lot to me," he said.

"Just to be able to see it carved in granite just really makes it real, and I'm just really pleased at the work they've done with it, it's absolutely amazing."

Singers perform a rendition of the hymn How Great Thou Art at the dedication ceremony on Sunday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The recognition is particularly emotional for Betty and Dennis Snow, as his mother — and baby girl Snow's mother — died earlier this year.

"I think she's probably pretty happy about it," he said.

"She never had the means to put a headstone there, and to actually have her daughter there now with her name on it, knowing she's been recognized there, yeah, I think she's pretty happy up there."