Gander hospital hit by power outage, non-urgent appointments cancelled for 2 days

Central Health is implementing emergency measures after a power outage at the James Paton Memorial hospital in Gander.

The hospital is running on emergency power after the main power system went down on Monday. A notice from Central Health says some services will be affected.

If you are experiencing an emergency, however, the emergency room is still open.

The health authority is cancelling all non-urgent operations and clinical appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday. Routine diagnostic imaging appointments are also cancelled.

The laboratory will be seeing urgent patients, such as those going through chemotherapy. Anyone with cancelled appointments will be contacted by Central Health to reschedule.

The hospital will also be limiting the number of people in the building during the power outage. As a result, patients are only allowed one visitor at a time. Exceptions can be made for some cases, a news release said.

