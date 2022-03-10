Cormorant helicopter crashes at Gander air base

A Cormorant helicopter has crashed during a training flight at the 9 Wing air force base in Gander.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says they were conducting hovering manoeuvres at the Gander airport when they crashed Thursday afternoon.

There were six crew members on board, and all of them were taken to hospital.

The RCAF says two of the crew members are still in the hospital receiving treatment, while the other four have been released and are with their squad members.

A Canadian Forces spokesperson says it's too early to speculate about what may have caused the crash and they are still waiting for more information from the RCAF.

Weather conditions have been favourable in the area, with mostly blue skies and light winds through the afternoon.

The tail of the helicopter appears to be missing, and the aircraft is lying on its side.

About 12 emergency vehicles were at the scene around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, including fire and rescue vehicles.

The RCAF says the Directorate of Flight Safety is investigating.

According to the RCAF website, the office "fosters the safe execution of Canadian Forces aerospace operations through independent investigation of matters concerning aerospace safety, active participation in the airworthiness program and leadership of the Canadian Forces flight safety program."

This afternoon a <a href="https://twitter.com/RCAF_ARC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCAF_ARC</a> CH-149 Cormorant <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAR</a> helicopter was involved in an accident at 9 Wing Gander, N.L. First responders are on scene. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. <a href="https://t.co/BSM8mXqIeQ">pic.twitter.com/BSM8mXqIeQ</a> —@RCAF_ARC

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador