Bull's-eye! Youth darts a hit at Gander Elks Club

The Elks Club in Gander isn't the usual place to find a bunch of teenagers.

But every Wednesday night at the lodge, young people crowd in for a bag of chips, a can of pop, and to throw some darts.

Luc Chouinard, past-president of the Gander Elks Club, says youth darts night started in early September, after some kids asked if they could try it.

"On the average night, we get 12 young people playing darts," said Chouinard.

Luc Chouinard, past-president of the Gander Elks Club, hopes to build a team of 16 for the provincial youth darts tournament in March. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

"We try to teach them, the younger kids that come, and show them how to play darts, what to shoot for, and how to keep the score on the board."

Marcus White and his friends are regulars at youth darts.

White says he was introduced to the game at home, and youth darts night helps him grow his skills.

"You need to know how to do math," he said. "You also need to know the proper stance and know how to aim to get the right score."

It's helping the 13-year-old win not only against his friends, but his biggest rival.

"I play it all the time in my shed against my dad. It's pretty competitive."

Wyatt Schoeder, Chris Hynes, Alex Leights, and Marcus White are some of the regulars are the Gander Elks Club youth darts night. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

For his pal Alex Leights, it's a good reason to get out of the house.

"I'm kind of a couch potato, so I've got to get out. And, I mean, there's food here."

Chouinard said it's great to see the sport alive with young people.

"It's something more to do instead of playing on their iPad or their phone, so there's something more to socialize."

The hope is to build a team of at least 16 players for the provincial youth darts tournament held in Gander every year. This year's tournament, the Newfoundland Puffin Open, is scheduled for March 8-9.

The Elks Clubs isn't the usual place you'll find a bunch of teenagers. But Wednesday nights is youth darts night at the Gander Elks Lodge, and plenty of teens are coming to check it out. 4:47

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador