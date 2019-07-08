Police investigating possible impairment in crash that killed 2

A 65-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman from Lewisporte, N.L., were killed in Sunday's highway crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Gander, according to the RCMP.

Police say the man was driving an SUV that was struck head-on by a pickup truck before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the pickup, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital. Police say they took a blood sample from the man and will determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash.

The pair from Lewisporte were travelling with two more passengers, who have also been brought to hospital with serious injuries.

Gander Fire Rescue were the first to respond to the accident. Police say they were alerted to the crash at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, when they received a report of a vehicle on fire on the highway.

The RCMP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

