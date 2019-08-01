Instead of running away to join the circus, this Gander couple joined one at home

What started as a fun idea for Valentine's Day for Jason and Sophie Evans has become a new hobby that the couple is flipping for — literally.

At six-foot-two and five-foot-zero, respectively, the unlikely performance pair are two members of the Airials Gymnastics Circus Troupe, a new performance troupe in Gander that had its first public performance on July 1 for Gander's Canada Day celebrations.

Sophie Evans, 30, says the couple was looking for fun things to do together and the idea just fit.

"I convinced him to come and we were just playing around," she said.





"I think secretly, deep down, he enjoyed it and didn't want to say anything. So he kept coming. We also were doing the adult obstacle course at the time and we were up for crazy things."

For Jason, 34, the troupe represented a way to be active again and spend more time together as a couple.

"That's something I can do with my wife and something that she enjoys. It's always nice to partake in some of her activities," he said.

But the couple had no idea when they started that they'd play such an integral role in the troupe's performances.

"We do a lot of the partner holds. We do a lot of the acrobatic poses," Sophie said.

"They do tricks through us, over us."

Pros and cons of adult gymnastics

Sophie participated in both gymnastics and dance classes as a child, but didn't compete.

Jason played several sports, including hockey, baseball and golf — but flipping on a trampoline wasn't something he ever imagined he'd do.

Sophie, 30, and Jason, 34, still get nervous when performing, but encourage others people their age to try the sport. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Both admit the fear of getting hurt is always in the back of their minds.

"The gymnastics coaches say it took me a couple of weeks to get over my fear," Sophie said.

"And when I flip, I make random noises."

Learning the aerial and gymnastics moves at an older age has advantages as well as disadvantages, she said.

"As an adult, you do have that body awareness and you're able to gather how to fall out of things more correctly," Sophie said.

"But also as an adult you hurt yourself a lot more and it takes a longer time to recover."

For Jason, whose centre of gravity is different than most gymnasts, the key is persistence.

The couple were looking for coed activities to do together, and they say the circus troupe was the perfect fit. (Melissa Tobin/CEO)

"I've recently learned a front tuck. That was with some struggle," he said.

"Lots of at times falling on my back. Lots of times not landing it, jumping out, banging into people that shouldn't be near me."

The couple hopes that other adults who see them perform will give it a try themselves.

"You surprise yourself. As adults, we are hesitant on trying new things," Sophie said.

"But we don't have to be flexible, you just need to be able to be willing to try it, to be able to make a fool of yourself. You can laugh it off. It's nothing serious as long as you don't get hurt."

Sophie and Jason Evans, along with the rest of their troupe, will be part of the Festival of Flight's BuskerFest in Gander on Friday, August 2.

