Provincially owned pools in Corner Brook and Gander to finally reopen

Just days after two swim teams took their complaints public about provincial pools that had still not opened, the Newfoundland and Labrador government has announced they are reopening.

The provincially-owned pools in Gander and Corner Brook will reopen Aug. 10, amid a series of restrictions and new regulations.

However, the pool in Happy valley-Goose Bay won't reopen because of ceiling damage that happened in July. There is no timeline when it will reopen, as damages are still being assessed, according to a news release issued by the government Friday afternoon.

Swimmers in Gander and Corner Brook must stay six feet apart from each other and swims have to be pre-booked. Swimmers are limited to no more than two swim bookings per week, according to the government.

Depending on space, additional bookings may be accepted on the day of the swim.

The number of maximum swimmers depends on each pool, and the government doesn't indicate what capacity is at either of the pools slated to reopen Monday.

"Bubble swims" are available, with a maximum of five swimmers from a common bubble allowed in a double lane.

An adult must always accompany children 12 years of age and under in the water.

Swimmers cannot arrive more than 10 minutes before the swim time. Showers are not available for after a swim, and change rooms will offer limited access.

Earlier this week, CBC News reported on Corner Brook Rapids Swim Club and Gander Lakers Swim Club, and their approximately 155 competitive swimmers combined who had nowhere to train within their own community.

The pools closed in March due to COVID-19, and while other municipal pools around the province were allowed to reopen on June 25, when the province moved to Alert Level 2, the government only finalized provincial pool rules this week.

A full list of rules can be found on the government's website.

