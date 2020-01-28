'Everything was in slow motion': Gander woman survives collision with alleged drunk driver

A Gander woman who survived a rear-end collision by an allegedly impaired driver says she's lucky not to count herself among the casualties of drunk driving.

Emily Dart-Tulk, 22, was pulling onto the Trans-Canada Highway through Gander on Friday night when she spotted two lights in her rearview mirror — so distant that she didn't pay them much mind.

But after what felt like just five seconds later, she said, her head flew back into her headrest.

"Within a split-second I knew what was happening," recalled Dart-Tulk. "I said to myself, 'Just don't flip.'"

She describes spinning and careening, unable to control the car. "Everything was just silent," she said. "It was white noise — everything was in slow motion."

Her sedan, a recent gift from her grandmother, had crumpled from the impact.

"My trunk doesn't exist. My trunk was pushed up into my back seat. My back seat was almost pushed up into my front seat. My car is completely totalled."

Warning to others

Dart-Tulk was taken to hospital and released after doctors determined she avoided sustaining a concussion or whiplash. But she says she'll require physiotherapy for muscular damage in her arms and shoulders.

RCMP officers say they arrested the 29-year-old man in the other vehicle after he failed a roadside breath test.

Police said the man also provided breath samples over the legal limit when he was brought back to the local detachment, where he was charged with impaired driving. His licence was then suspended and his vehicle seized and impounded.

Dart-Tulk says she was under the 60 km/h speed limit when she was hit, and believe the other driver must have been far in excess of the limit for her to have been hit with such force.

The 29-year-old driver of the other car failed two breath tests, according to police, and was arrested for impaired driving. (Submitted by Emily Dart-Tulk)

When Dart-Tulk emerged from the wreck, she said, "I didn't understand what he was saying. I don't know if it's because I was in shock or because he was just too impaired to make sense."

She's left not only bruised and sore, but filled with frustration.

"Not anger because it happened, but anger behind the reason it happened," she said.

"If it was a natural cause from weather, or animals, or a mechanical issue, you don't really have a reason to be mad at that person. But this could have been a hundred per cent prevented."

Dart-Tulk says the driver's arrest doesn't make up for what happened.

"They can apologize all they want, but that doesn't take back the physical stress and the emotional and mental trauma. That doesn't make any of that better or take any of that away. It's still forever gonna be there."

Dart-Tulk says she was under the 60 km/h speed limit when she was rear-ended. (Submitted by Emily Dart-Tulk)

Dart-Tulk said she's shaken and worried about anxiety or flashbacks the next time she gets behind the wheel, but she's still eager to start working through the experience.

At the very least, being the victim of an alleged drunk-driving accident has given her a few words of wisdom for fellow drivers.

"When it comes to stuff like this, you can't prevent it," she said. "You always gotta be cautious, always wear your seatbelt, always follow the rules of the road."

She's thankful, too, that she hadn't been going slower.

"It could have been so much worse."

