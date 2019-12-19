Gander Christmas tradition stays alive thanks to local restaurants

Betty Sagi, left, and Donald Hobbs are working together to keep Sagi's Christmas tradition of providing a hot turkey dinner to those in need. Hobbs owns Peter's Pizza in Gander. (Martin Jones/CBC)

People in need of a hot Christmas Day meal can once again be among company thanks to two local restaurants in Gander.

Following the closure of Thingamajiggers Pub and Eatery in August, it was unsure if the restaurant would be able to continue its tradition of community work, serving a hot turkey dinner to those in need on Christmas Day.

Former Thingamajiggers owner Betty Sagi says the inspiration to help her community came from her mother.

"I always think about when I was young, and we had very, very little, and my mother always tried to share," Sagi told CBC Newfoundland Morning. "And I think she passed that on to me."

The dinner will now be hosted by Earhart's Lounge in Gander, as well as the local Peter's Pizza.

"No, they aren't serving pizza," Sagi joked in a Facebook post announcing the event.

The meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, gravy, and a desert with tea or coffee. The meal is open to anyone in a tough spot during the holidays, including the homeless, disabled, alone, or someone who might just be having a tough time during the Christmas season.

Sagi said the event means a lot to her, and she is glad it is able to continue helping out the community and those in need.

"It makes you feel good, first of all," Sagi said. "But second of all, I think is that, you know that there's people that were probably lonely and going to spend Christmas Day by themselves. Now they won't have to."

Sagi hopes the event can bring Christmas cheer to those who might be in a tough place over the season.

"Maybe this gets them out of that."