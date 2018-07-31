Gander chamber of commerce says Halifax flight cancellation will hurt local business

A director of Gander's chamber of commerce says the loss of one of Air Canada's daily winter flights between the central Newfoundland town and Halifax is deeply troubling to the business community.

"Right now anyone who would be travelling out of the province to do business, that morning flight, that will be cancelled come Oct. 28," Sonja Maloney told CBC's Central Morning on Monday.

If people can't make those connections they will go somewhere else where they can connect. - Sonja Maloney

"The businessperson could leave and do meetings all day and head back that night and actually not have to overnight.… That's a big change, and that can affect businesses and who does business in and out of the province."

Air Canada will be eliminating one of its two daily winter flights from Oct. 28 to May 1.

Maloney says she fears there will be a negative effect on the local economy.

"People coming in, if they can't make those connections … for meetings or educational purposes, that happens here quite often, if those people can't make those connections they will go somewhere else where they can connect and be in and out and not have to put your staff or yourself into a hotel both on your way to your business meetings and on your way back," she said.

The Gander and Area Chamber of Commerce will be working with the Town of Gander and the airport to make the case to Air Canada to keep both daily winter flights. (CBC)

"That could definitely affect the cost of that business and the decision that a CEO or the owner of a company would have to make."

Maloney hopes Gander International Airport can find another carrier to fill the gap left behind, but said Air Canada has responded to competition in the past by reinstating other flights and chasing the competition out.

'Everybody's suffering'

"Everybody's suffering. Our local community is suffering, businesses are suffering, visitors are suffering because you don't have that option there," she said.

The chamber of commerce is partnering with the Town of Gander and working with the airport to try to make a case for keeping both flights.

"Hopefully Air Canada will hear what we have to say and hopefully come back with something."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador